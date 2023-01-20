GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) were up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.24 and last traded at $79.03. Approximately 15,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 972,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.16.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 124.97%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $118,673.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,928,433.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $118,673.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,928,433.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $753,089. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in GoDaddy by 5.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in GoDaddy by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.