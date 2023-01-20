Gode Chain (GODE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $459,827.76

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Gode Chain has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and approximately $459,827.76 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

