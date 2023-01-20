Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Short Interest Update

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,890,000 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the December 15th total of 14,410,000 shares. Currently, 38.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Gossamer Bio to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Insider Transactions at Gossamer Bio

In other Gossamer Bio news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares in the company, valued at $741,279.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at $993,264.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 11.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 13.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 15.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 5.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,761,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,418. The company has a market capitalization of $188.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $15.20.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

