Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Short Interest Update

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,890,000 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the December 15th total of 14,410,000 shares. Currently, 38.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Gossamer Bio to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.
Insider Transactions at Gossamer Bio
In other Gossamer Bio news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares in the company, valued at $741,279.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at $993,264.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gossamer Bio Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,761,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,418. The company has a market capitalization of $188.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $15.20.
Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gossamer Bio Company Profile
Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gossamer Bio (GOSS)
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.