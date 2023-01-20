GPO Plus (OTC:GPOX) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of GPO Plus, Inc. (OTC:GPOX – Get Rating) shot up 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.22. 38,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 59,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

GPO Plus Trading Up 8.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35.

GPO Plus Company Profile

GPO Plus, Inc engages in the organizing, promoting, and operating industry-specific group purchase organizations (GPO) in the United States. The company offers HealthGPO, a group purchasing organization for the healthcare industry; cbdGPO a group purchasing organization for the hemp industry; and DISTRO+, a group purchasing organization for specialty retailers.

