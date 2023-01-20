Grammer (ETR:GMM) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €12.20 ($13.26) and last traded at €12.25 ($13.32). 2,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.45 ($13.53).

Grammer Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $182.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.84.

Grammer Company Profile

Grammer AG engages in the development, producing, and selling of components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center console systems, interior components and operating elements, and thermoplastic solutions to automakers and automotive system suppliers.

