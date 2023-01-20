Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GPRE. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Green Plains from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.20.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains Stock Performance

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.21.

Insider Activity

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.09). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $954.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Green Plains will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James E. Stark bought 787 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $25,065.95. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,210.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Green Plains by 39.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 106.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.