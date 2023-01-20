Grey Rock Energy Management (NYSE:GRNT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.80

Shares of Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 41743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.
Grey Rock Energy Management Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90.
Grey Rock Energy Management Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.
Grey Rock Energy Management Company Profile
Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.
