Grey Rock Energy Management (NYSE:GRNT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.80

Shares of Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 41743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Grey Rock Energy Management Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90.

Get Grey Rock Energy Management alerts:

Grey Rock Energy Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Grey Rock Energy Management Company Profile

Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grey Rock Energy Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grey Rock Energy Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.