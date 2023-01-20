Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ (GHI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jonestrading

Jonestrading reissued their buy rating on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Up 0.8 %

Greystone Housing Impact Investors stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 17.76 and a quick ratio of 17.76. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s previous Variable dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

