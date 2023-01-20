Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.0684 on Top Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $900,857.93 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,047.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.94 or 0.00398819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016536 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00788263 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00098293 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.31 or 0.00576359 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00204936 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

