Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Grupo Aeroméxico Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GRPAF remained flat at $8.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92. Grupo Aeroméxico has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $8.60.

About Grupo Aeroméxico

Grupo Aeroméxico, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial aviation services for passengers and cargo. It provides services to 43 destinations in Mexico and 42 international destinations from Mexico. The company also promotes passenger loyalty programs. As of July 19, 2019, it had a fleet of 122 airplanes that include Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and Embraer 170 and 190 models.

