Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Grupo Aeroméxico Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GRPAF remained flat at $8.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92. Grupo Aeroméxico has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $8.60.
About Grupo Aeroméxico
