Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.58

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.58 and last traded at $73.55, with a volume of 881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.47.

OMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day moving average is $59.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 46.33%. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter worth $3,512,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

