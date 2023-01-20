Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 264,600 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the December 15th total of 414,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 220.5 days.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GBOOF traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.26. 498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,822. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $8.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98.
About Grupo Financiero Banorte
