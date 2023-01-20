GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the December 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:GSRM remained flat at $10.19 on Thursday. 131,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,098. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96. GSR II Meteora Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSR II Meteora Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Company Profile

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

