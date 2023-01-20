Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Update

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Guangdong Investment Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GGDVY stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average of $46.70. Guangdong Investment has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $73.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Guangdong Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Guangdong Investment Company Profile

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, infrastructure and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

