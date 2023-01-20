H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of H.B. Fuller in a report issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for H.B. Fuller’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

FUL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Shares of FUL opened at $69.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.47. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $81.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,078,235.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $640,047.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,140.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Heather Campe sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,078,235.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,357 shares of company stock valued at $14,707,214 in the last quarter. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,027 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter valued at $992,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 16,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

