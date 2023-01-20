H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.70

Shares of H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.
H.I.S. Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10.
H.I.S. Company Profile
H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.
