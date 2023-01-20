Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,414,000 after buying an additional 498,381 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 785,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,771,000 after acquiring an additional 311,610 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,071,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,992,000 after purchasing an additional 209,377 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 483,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,460,000 after purchasing an additional 167,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 38.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 601,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,432,000 after purchasing an additional 166,223 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 0.9 %

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.66. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $92.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $153.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 33.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

