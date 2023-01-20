Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the December 15th total of 17,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Happiness Development Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.19% of Happiness Development Group worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Happiness Development Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HAPP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,558. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. Happiness Development Group has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.01.

About Happiness Development Group

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

Featured Stories

