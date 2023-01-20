Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Price Target Cut to GBX 520 by Analysts at Barclays

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Barclays from GBX 585 ($7.14) to GBX 520 ($6.35) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 480 ($5.86) to GBX 320 ($3.90) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Harbour Energy Price Performance

LON HBR opened at GBX 313.80 ($3.83) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 368.47. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 272.61 ($3.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 538.60 ($6.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 313.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 371.75.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.