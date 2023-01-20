Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $850.97

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 850.97 ($10.38) and traded as high as GBX 934.60 ($11.40). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 921.60 ($11.25), with a volume of 739,075 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($14.95) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($20.13) to GBX 1,050 ($12.81) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown to GBX 925 ($11.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 986.67 ($12.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of £4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,021.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 868.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 851.51.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

