Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Trading Down 6.1%

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.78. Approximately 356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Down 6.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

