Harvest Finance Reaches Market Cap of $24.12 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for about $35.41 or 0.00156783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $24.12 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

