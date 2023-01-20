Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL) Trading 0.4% Higher

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.21 and last traded at C$8.19. 198,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 132,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.16.

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.06.

