Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $24.03 on Monday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $162.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 million during the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter worth $202,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

