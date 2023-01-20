HC Wainwright Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TRX Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for TRX Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

TRX Gold Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TRX opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.35 million, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 0.83. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.55.

TRX Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:TRX Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of TRX Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TRX Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TRX Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 770.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 256,593 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

