HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $4.30 Per Share

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.33. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $16.96 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.04. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stephens reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.25.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $256.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.78. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,194,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

