HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

HCI Group has a dividend payout ratio of 228.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect HCI Group to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 160.0%.

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.55. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.78.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($5.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.04) by $0.42. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $126.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.06 million. On average, analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post -6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on HCI Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut HCI Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 160.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 85,759 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,815,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,925,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 72,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 40,724 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $923,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

