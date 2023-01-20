Head to Head Analysis: Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sharps Technology and BrainsWay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharps Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A BrainsWay 0 0 4 0 3.00

BrainsWay has a consensus target price of $9.19, indicating a potential upside of 361.68%. Given BrainsWay’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Sharps Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharps Technology N/A N/A N/A BrainsWay -36.57% -20.09% -15.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sharps Technology and BrainsWay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sharps Technology and BrainsWay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharps Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BrainsWay $29.66 million 1.11 -$6.46 million ($0.32) -6.22

Sharps Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BrainsWay.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of Sharps Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.2% of Sharps Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology Inc., a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Deep TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons and consequently modulates the physiological activity of the brain. The company was founded by Avner Hagai, Yiftach Roth, Abraham Zangen, and David Zacut on November 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

