Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at Raymond James

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HWX has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Headwater Exploration from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

TSE:HWX opened at C$6.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.06. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of C$4.79 and a 12 month high of C$8.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36.

Headwater Exploration Dividend Announcement

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$99.59 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Headwater Exploration will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Headwater Exploration

In other Headwater Exploration news, Senior Officer Jonathan L. Grimwood sold 89,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$539,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,000,000. In other news, Director Kevin Olson sold 76,644 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total value of C$475,729.31. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan L. Grimwood sold 89,875 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$539,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,000,000.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

Featured Stories

