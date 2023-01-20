Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Trading Down 1.6%

Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 149.33 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 149.50 ($1.82). 184,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 213,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152 ($1.85).

Henderson European Focus Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 147.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 138.36. The stock has a market cap of £318.09 million and a P/E ratio of 2,135.71.

Henderson European Focus Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a GBX 3.65 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Henderson European Focus Trust’s payout ratio is currently 50.71%.

About Henderson European Focus Trust

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

