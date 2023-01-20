HI Price Tops $0.0266 on Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last seven days, HI has traded 0% lower against the dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $73.69 million and approximately $771,176.27 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010742 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00031382 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00039609 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00017796 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00231736 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001033 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000105 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02687462 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $816,042.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

