High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Short Interest Update

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Income Securities Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in High Income Securities Fund by 16.8% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PCF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.90. 32,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,774. High Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02.

High Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

About High Income Securities Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.0604 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

