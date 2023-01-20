Hills Bank & Trust Co Acquires 643 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3,484.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 9.2% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 26.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 70.7% during the third quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $342.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.39. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $540.46. The stock has a market cap of $159.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,059,395 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.81.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

