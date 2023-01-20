Hills Bank & Trust Co Decreases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Down 3.0 %

GE opened at $76.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.10. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $81.18. The company has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -5.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.