Hills Bank & Trust Co Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 102.5% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE ETN opened at $151.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $167.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.28 and its 200 day moving average is $148.02.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

