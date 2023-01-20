Hills Bank & Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.43) to £130 ($158.63) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.43) to £118 ($143.99) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($152.53) to £135 ($164.73) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $70.49 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.72.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.