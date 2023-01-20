Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 90.8% from the December 15th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Hillstream BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hillstream BioPharma stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Hillstream BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hillstream BioPharma alerts:

Hillstream BioPharma Price Performance

HILS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.43. 113,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,060. Hillstream BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74.

Hillstream BioPharma Company Profile

Hillstream BioPharma ( NASDAQ:HILS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) for the treatment resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hillstream BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillstream BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.