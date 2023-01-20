Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $277.64 and last traded at $277.64. 28 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $288.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HIFS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hingham Institution for Savings in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $595.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.98.

Hingham Institution for Savings Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the first quarter worth $61,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

