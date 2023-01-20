holoride Self Reported Market Cap Hits $29.55 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. holoride has a total market cap of $29.55 million and approximately $81,291.08 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. One holoride token can now be purchased for about $0.0615 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,556.39 or 0.07384083 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00076293 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00029034 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00058291 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00023842 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.06153577 USD and is up 3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $71,270.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.