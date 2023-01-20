Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hongkong Land Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS HNGKY opened at $23.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09. Hongkong Land has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $29.32.

Get Hongkong Land alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Hongkong Land from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.