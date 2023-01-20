H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.72). The firm had revenue of C$213.71 million during the quarter.

