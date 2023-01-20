Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Stock Price Up 49.1%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 49.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 108,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 51,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Hummingbird Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Hummingbird Resources Stock Down 29.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

