Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $33.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HUN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntsman from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Scotiabank lowered Huntsman from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.80.
Huntsman Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of HUN stock opened at $30.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Huntsman Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.