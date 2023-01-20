Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Trading Up 9.9%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 11,245,809 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 722% from the average daily volume of 1,368,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.
Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74.
About Hut 8 Mining
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
