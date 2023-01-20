IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.01

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.01 and last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IBEX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet cut IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on IBEX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IBEX from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IBEX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IBEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

IBEX Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $507.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.78 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 4.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IBEX Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in IBEX by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 385,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IBEX by 16.3% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

