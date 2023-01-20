IDEX Price Tops $0.0476 on Top Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 20th. IDEX has a total market cap of $32.04 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One IDEX token can currently be bought for $0.0476 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 86.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.00430142 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,762.08 or 0.30192824 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.74 or 0.00726638 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. The official website for IDEX is idex.io.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here..0”

