IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGACW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGACW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the December 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IG Acquisition stock. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGACW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 215,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

IGACW remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,214. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. IG Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.70.

