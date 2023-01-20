IG Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGAC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

IG Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IG Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of IG Acquisition by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IG Acquisition by 30.1% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of IG Acquisition by 5.0% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in IG Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in IG Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $554,000. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IG Acquisition

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

