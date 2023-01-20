Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.55

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and traded as high as $5.20. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 369,915 shares trading hands.

StockNews.com downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Independence Contract Drilling Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $70.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Independence Contract Drilling ( NYSE:ICD ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 20.21% and a negative net margin of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $49.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million. Research analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 241,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $714,828.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,701,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder Msd Capital L. P sold 15,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $45,481.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,089 shares in the company, valued at $181,468.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 241,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $714,828.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,701,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 534,499 shares of company stock worth $1,707,330. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 65.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.29% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

