Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 113,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 161,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Independence Gold Trading Up 8.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$16.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

About Independence Gold

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts project comprising 15 mineral claims covering approximately 5,200 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and the Moosehorn property that consists of 82 quartz mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,720 hectares located in the Whitehorse mining district, Yukon.

